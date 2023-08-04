Man caught shooting geese in St. Vital Park: Manitoba Conservation

Manitoba Conservation officers have responded to a number of calls over the last several months, including an incident where a man was shooting geese in Winnipeg.

In early May, Winnipeg conservation officers received reports of a man seen shooting geese with a firearm in St. Vital Park. Officers began to investigate, identifying a potential suspect.

On May 12, the man was seen again shooting geese in St. Vital Park. Officers responded and were able to find the man at his home. Two Canada goose carcasses and a .22 calibre rifle were seized as evidence. A 23-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with two counts of loading and handling a firearm in a prohibited area along with several charges under the Wildlife Act. He was issued a court appearance notice.

A pair of incidents happened in Cranberry Portage, the first on April 29. A conservation officer was conducting fishing inspections at the Simonhouse Lake boat launch. The officer saw an ATV and snowmobile being driven off of the frozen lake towards the boat launch.

The officer signalled the vehicles to stop. The ATV complied, but the snowmobile fled back onto the ice and sped away. The officer confirmed the snowmobiler’s identity and he was charged under the Fisheries Act for obstructing an officer. The ATV driver was fined for consuming liquor in a public place and not wearing a helmet. In all, fines totalled $1,946.

The second incident was on June 21, a conservation officer helped RCMP with a search when two pontoon boats involved in a community event did not return when expected. Officers searched Little Athapapuskow Lake in windy conditions with two-metre swells on the lake.

Officers saw one pontoon stuck in the waves, with two adults overboard, so they immediately helped the pair. While assisting the first pontoon, officers spotted the second pontoon stranded on an island. Five youths and one adult were found safely. No one was injured.

On July 21, a Selkirk conservation officer in Lockport caught two men fishing on the Red River in an area where signage said fishing was prohibited. As the officer approached, one of the men grabbed his line in an attempt to break it. The officer identified himself and told the man to stop, however, the man then bit his line and threw it into the river.

Two men from Illinois were fined $486 for engaging in a restricted fishing activity in an area marked by posted signs. The man who broke his line was also fined an additional $2,542 for obstructing a peace officer.

Conservation officers continue to monitor Manitoba's natural spaces to ensure compliance, including conducting roadside check stops in key locations across the province.