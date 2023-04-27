iHeartRadio

Man caught stunt driving Caledon, Ont.


Male driver stopped for stunt driving. (OPP Central Region)

A 48-year-old driver has lost his licence for 30 days after police caught the Woodbridge man allegedly driving 137 km/h through a 70 km/h zone on Old School Road near Creditview Road in Caledon on Wednesday.

Police say the driver has been charged with stunt driving.

In addition, the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

