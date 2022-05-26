Man charged after 10 firearms seized from Fall River home: N.S. RCMP
A 49-year-old man is facing several weapons charges after police seized 10 guns, some of which were loaded, while searching a home in Fall River, N.S.
Halifax District RCMP received a complaint that firearms were being improperly stored at a home on Oakes Road on Monday.
On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at the home and arrested the man.
During the search, police say they seized four handguns, two shotguns, four rifles, magazines and ammunition. Several of the firearms were loaded and illegally stored, according to police.
The man, who is from Fall River, has been charged with three counts of careless use of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm.
He was released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on June 29 at 9:30 a.m.
