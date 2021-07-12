Man charged after 2 sexual assaults on Edmonton transit: police
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A 22-year-old man has been charged after two reported sexual assaults on Edmonton transit in recent weeks.
On June 21, police said a man on an ETS bus sat down beside a woman and sexually assaulted her.
According to EPS, the same man sat down beside a sleeping woman on July 3, and sexually assaulted her. ETS security alerted police about the incident and the man was arrested nearby.
Police have charged Jakob Edward Logan-Halfe with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breaching conditions of probation.
Police believe there could be more incidents and are asking anyone with information to come forward or call EPS at 780-423-4567.
