Man charged after 4 girls sexually assaulted at West Edmonton Mall waterpark
A Manitoba man has been charged after four teenage girls were sexually assaulted at the West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark on Wednesday.
The Edmonton Police Service received a report that two 13-year-old girls and a 15- and 16-year-old girl were touched inappropriately while swimming in the wave pool on Wednesday.
The girls reportedly informed mall security, who took the man into custody before calling police.
Sukhjinder Singh, 41, of Manitoba has since been charged with four counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.
An unnamed member of the West Edmonton Mall public relations team sent the following statement to CTV News Edmonton on Thursday regarding the assaults:
"The WEM team engaged with the survivors and suspects, notified and cooperated fully with the Edmonton Police Service and will continue to do so throughout the investigation.
"We respect the privacy of the survivors and will refrain from sharing any further details to protect their identity."
Singh is the fourth person to be charged in connection with sexual assaults at the waterpark since June.
