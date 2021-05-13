Man charged after alleged disturbance and arson incident at a west London bank

A 48-year-old London man is facing several charges after allegedly causing a disturbance at a west London bank Wednesday.

Police say the suspect entered the TD Canada Trust at Oxford Street West and Platts Lane just before 6 p.m. and damaged some property inside.

He also allegedly threw an object at an employee, according to police. The suspect then left the building and lit a tree on fire, damaging the nearby building.

The suspect is charged with causing a disturbance, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5000 and arson causing damage to property.

The accused will appear in court Thursday.