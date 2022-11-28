Man charged after allegedly assaulting Halifax cab driver with tree branch
Halifax Regional Police has charged a man after he allegedly assaulted a cab driver in Halifax over the weekend.
Police responded to a report of an assault in progress on Lynnett Road around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.
According to police, a man had taken a taxi to that location and attempted to leave without paying. When the taxi driver asked for money for the fare, the man allegedly assaulted him with a tree branch, before fleeing on foot.
Prior to the taxi ride, police say the man had stolen merchandise from Home Depot on Lacewood Drive.
On Sunday, the man was arrested in a vehicle in the 500 block area of Herring Cove Road.
Brandon Germaine Rogers, 35, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court to face charges of:
- assault with a weapon
- assault
- theft under $5,000
- possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- taxi fraud
Rogers is also facing 15 additional charges of theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 in relation to 15 other incidents.
