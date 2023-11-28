Man charged after allegedly assaulting individual in North York, making homophobic remarks
A man has been arrested after an individual was assaulted and berated with homophobic remarks in North York earlier this month.
Toronto police said they received a call for a person with a knife in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 13.
During their investigation, officers learned that a man approached another man and allegedly assaulted him.
The suspect then brandished a knife and tried to use it to assault the victim again, police allege.
The suspect also allegedly made homophobic remarks towards the victim.
Last week, police arrested the suspect, 39-year-old Jahwin John. He has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.
Police said the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence following consultation with the hate crime unit.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
-
Home County future remains up in the air after annual general meetingThe future of the Home County Music and Art Festival remains up in the air. Dwindling donations, shrinking government grants and fewer volunteers taking leadership roles means it can no longer continue in its existing form.
-
Regina Battery Depot fire deliberately set, fire department saysA fire that caused significant damages to the Regina Battery Depot was deliberately set, according to the city's fire department.
-
Indigenous signage aims to make B.C. legislature more inclusive, acceptingThe Speaker of British Columbia's legislature says the unveiling of Indigenous-themed signs outside the building is a necessary step toward opening doors that have been historically closed.
-
Ottawa community leaders get tour of future Hard Rock Hotel and CasinoConstruction is on track for the national capital region's newest major tourism and entertainment destination, the future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa.
-
Fake CSIS agent allegedly defrauded dozens of women out $2 millionPolice in Waterloo, Ont. have arrested a 49-year-old man they say posed as a CSIS agent and pursued romantic relationships with dozens of women, ultimately defrauding them out of more than $2 million.
-
Barrie hotel ends housing program, leaving many families in limboA Barrie hotel announced it would stop a housing program due to challenges and damage, leaving several families who called the hotel home for the past few years grappling with uncertainty about where to go.
-
Get them while you can! Calgary Christmas tree vendors expect to sell out fast amid rising demand and falling supplyCalgarians looking for the perfect Christmas tree this holiday season might find it a little more difficult with increasing demand and falling supply.
-
More paid sick time coming to P.E.I. workersA new P.E.I. bill to amend the Employment Standards Act would guarantee one paid sick day for workers after spending a year with their employer, and another for each of the next two years, maxing out at three.
-