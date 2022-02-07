Man charged after allegedly assaulting two police officers in north London, Ont.

A 50-year-old London resident is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted two London police officers in the Masonville neighbourhood Sunday.

Officers were called to an apartment building on Jacksway Crescent around 9:30 a.m. for a trespasser.

Police say the man was uncooperative and refused to leave the lobby.

According to police, the suspect resisted arrest and assaulted two officers, one suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The accused is charged with assault a peace officer causing bodily harm, assault a peace officer; and resisting arrest.

He remains in custody and will appear in court Monday.