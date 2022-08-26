Man charged after allegedly attempting to abduct 3-year-old boy in Hamilton
A man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to abduct a young child in Hamilton, police say.
On Aug. 25, Hamilton Police responded to reports of a man who tried to lure a three-year-old boy away from his nearby mother in the area of Mary and Cannon streets, at around 12:15 p.m.
Witnesses reportedly intervened and the child was unharmed, according to police.
The man was arrested while he attempted to leave the area.
A 34-year-old Hamilton man is facing a charge of abduction of person under age 14, according to a news release issued by police on Friday.
Police did not release further details about the suspect's identity.
The suspect appeared in a Hamilton court Friday morning.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 905-546-3833 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
-
What you need to know about today’s Capital Pride ParadePride Week in Ottawa culminates today with the annual Capital Pride Parade. It is Capital Pride's first street parade in the city since 2019, as events were held virtually in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Man dead following incident involving Halifax officer discharge of weapon: policeOne man has died following an incident involving the discharge of a service weapon by a member of the Halifax Regional Police Saturday night.
-
Redblacks down Elks 25-18 to post second win of seasonCaleb Evans scored a pair of short-yardage touchdowns as the Ottawa Redblacks put together their strongest showing of the season in a 25-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.
-
Serious central Alberta road rage incident sends 3 children, 2 adults to hospitalRCMP are investigating a serious road rage incident that became a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon along Highway 2 near Carstairs, Alta.
-
River surfing continues to grow in popularity in Alberta with competition, new projectsSurfing isn’t typically something people associate with Alberta, but one group is trying to change that as popularity of the sport grows.
-
-
St. Albert doctor sanctioned after admitting to unprofessional conductA St. Albert physician was sanctioned by a professional college tribunal after admitting to unprofessional conduct.
-
Halifax pop-up shops celebrate Black-owned businesses“This is not just Black history but world history,” Smiley said.
-
Senior baseball nationals a success on and off the field in SydneyAfter waiting more than 40 years to bring the country's best to the Susan MacEachern Memorial Ballpark, people seemed to agree that having to wait two more has been worth it.