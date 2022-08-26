Man charged after allegedly attempting to abduct 3-year-old boy in Hamilton

A man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to abduct a young child in Hamilton, police say.

On Aug. 25, Hamilton Police responded to reports of a man who tried to lure a three-year-old boy away from his nearby mother in the area of Mary and Cannon streets, at around 12:15 p.m.

Witnesses reportedly intervened and the child was unharmed, according to police.

The man was arrested while he attempted to leave the area.

A 34-year-old Hamilton man is facing a charge of abduction of person under age 14, according to a news release issued by police on Friday.

Police did not release further details about the suspect's identity.

The suspect appeared in a Hamilton court Friday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 905-546-3833 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.