A 39-year-old London man is facing several charges after he allegedly brought a replica gun into White Oaks Mall last week.
On Friday afternoon, a security guard noticed the suspect carrying a knife.
When security asked the man to return the knife to his car, the guard noticed a firearm in the man's waistband.
The suspect exited the mall and ran towards Bradley Avenue.
Nobody was hurt.
The suspect was arrested a short time later and police discovered a replica handgun, knife, brass knuckles and numerous small baggies containing suspected cocaine and fentanyl.
The accused is facing various weapons and drug offences.
He will appear in court June 4.