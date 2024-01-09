Man charged after allegedly causing a 'disturbance' in London, Ont.'s north end
A London, Ont. man is facing charges after police responded to a disturbance in the north end of the city last Friday.
At about 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, police said a citizen called 9-1-1 after a man threatened them and smashed a window at a residential building in the area of Adelaide Street North and Huron Street.
The suspect then allegedly fled using a vehicle before police arrived.
Police were not able to immediately find the suspect.
However, as they continued their investigation, officers said they found the male and vehicle returning to the area.
With help from the London Police Service (LPS) Canine Unit, the man was arrested.
He was taken to hospital by police with minor injuries and later released.
As a result, a 51-year-old London man has been charged with the following:
- Two counts of uttering threats/death or bodily harm
- Mischief under $5,000
- Fail to comply with breath demand made by peace officer
- Resist arrest
- Dangerous operation of a conveyance
- Driving while under suspension
- No insurance – owner driving
- Using plates not authorized for a vehicle
He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date in relation to the charges.
