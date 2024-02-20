Man charged after allegedly driving drunk to Toronto-area police station hours after prior arrest

A man from Ajax has been charged after he allegedly drove drunk to a local police station hours after he was arrested in a separate incident.

Durham Region police say the incident took place on Feb. 20.

According to investigators, officers first encountered the male while responding to reports of a disturbance at a restaurant in Pickering, near Brock and Rossland roads. The man was allegedly intoxicated and refused to leave the establishment, they said.

The man was arrested and charged with causing a disturbance and failing to leave when directed. Police said officers then transported him to his residence in Ajax “where he was left in the care of his mother.”

A short time later, police said the man arrived at Durham police’s West Division in Pickering. He entered the lobby and asked to speak with a supervisor about his previous arrest, they said.

Officers who spoke to the man detected signs of impairment, police said. It was then confirmed the man had driven himself to the station, they alleged.

“The male failed the breath test and was arrested again,” a release issued Tuesday states.

As a result, the 42-year-old Ajax man was arrested and charged with operation while impaired. His license was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven.

The charges have not been tested in court.

