Man charged after allegedly exposing genitals, masturbating on GO bus
A man has been arrested and charged with the alleged sexual assault of a woman riding a bus in Burlington on Monday.
The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said the incident took place at around 12:45 p.m., while the bus was travelling west through the city.
According to investigators, the man exposed his genitals and began to masturbate while touching the woman.
The female alerted the driver and did not suffer any physical injuries, police said.
As a result, HRPS placed 26-year-old Cameron Henry, of no fixed address, under arrest and charged him with one count of sexual assault and one count of failure to comply with a release order.
Henry is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Male Commits Sexual Assault While Travelling on Go Bus. More details can be found on our website.https://t.co/YjfHpcKoUg pic.twitter.com/wufQTIaxh4— Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) February 27, 2024
