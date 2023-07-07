Man charged after allegedly filming himself speeding on Ontario road

A 22-year-old man has been charged after filming himself driving more than double the speed limit on a Brampton road.

Peel Regional Police say they were made aware of a viral video on social media last month that showed a driver travelling near Steeles Avenue East and Airport Road.

In the video, the driver is seen stopped at an intersection beside a green motorcycle. The two vehicles start speeding through the intersection, with the driver of the car raising his hand as he tries to get ahead.

Police say the driver travelled about at 226 km/h in a 80 km/h zone.

Using the video, officers were able to identify the driver and 2022 Chevrolet Corvette allegedly involved.

Brampton resident Simranjit Singh was taken into custody on June 30 and charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, racing a motor vehicle, and performing a stunt in a vehicle, among other offences.

He was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in August. Meanwhile, his licence has been suspended and the Corvette impounded.

Investigators are still searching for the driver of the motorcycle seen in the video.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Peel police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.