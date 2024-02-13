Man charged after allegedly installing tracking devices on SUVs at Yorkdale mall

A man from Montreal has been charged after he allegedly installed tracking devices on vehicles parked at a Toronto mall.

The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Yorkdale mall, located at Dufferin Street and Yorkdale Road, according to the Toronto Police Service.

Investigators allege that the accused was in the parking lot when a citizen observed him “kneeling down” beside a parked Range Rover. The citizen informed mall security who, in turn, called police, they said.

Shortly after, a tracking device was found on the Range Rover, police said. Further investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly attached another tracking device on a vehicle of the same make and model in the parking lot as well.

The suspect, identified by police as Yannis Demmouche, was arrested at the scene. Police say they recovered a firearm at the time of the arrest.

Demmouche, 26, is facing 15 charges in relation to the incident, including two counts of criminal harassment, one count of possession of a loaded, prohibited firearm, and one count of failure to comply with release orders.

The charges have not been tested in court. Demmouche made his first appearance at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Feb. 11.

