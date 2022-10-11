Man charged after allegedly looking into windows of Dartmouth homes: HRP

A man is facing charges after allegedly looking into the windows of Dartmouth homes last weekend.

Halifax police responded to three suspicious incidents where a man not known to the homeowners entered the properties and looked into the windows of the homes.

Police previously said the first incident occurred on Wanda Lane on Oct. 1 around 5:40 a.m. The second incident took place the same day, just before 6 a.m., on Spring Avenue. The third incident happened Oct. 2 around 12:10 a.m. on Saguenay Place.

According to police, Derrick R. Goodine, 65, was arrested and is facing two trespassing charges and three counts of criminal harassment.

Goodine has since been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court Tuesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or video in connection to these incidents are asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.