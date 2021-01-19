A 32 year-old man has been charged after allegedly punching a police officer while holding a metal saw.

In a posting online, Vancouver police say a traffic officer, while patrolling on his bike last week, tried to stop a man jaywalking through a busy downtown intersection.

“When he asked the man to stop, the man responded by punching the officer in the face with a closed fist. He was also holding a long metal saw in his other hand,” the post said.

There was a struggle, but police say the officer was able to stop the man using the saw as a weapon until other officers arrived.

The man was taken into custody, while the officer suffered bruising and swelling.

In an update Tuesday, Sgt. Steve Addison told CTV News that Andrew Sinclair has been charged with one count of assaulting a police officer.