Man charged after allegedly robbing Canadian Tire with golf club, lit can of aerosol spray: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police has charged a man in relation to a robbery at a Canadian Tire in Halifax.
Police responded to a robbery at the Canadian Tire located at 192 Chain Lake Drive around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, a man with a golf club and a lit can of aerosol spray entered the store, threatened staff and demanded money.
Police say one staff member sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The man fled the store on foot with an "amount of cash." Police say he was located a short time later in the area and was arrested.
Jordan Bernard Burke McIntosh, 30, has been charged with:
- three counts of robbery
- five counts of assault with a weapon
- two counts of possession of a weapon