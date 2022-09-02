Man charged after allegedly robbing Canadian Tire with golf club, lit can of aerosol spray: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police has charged a man in relation to a robbery at a Canadian Tire in Halifax.

Police responded to a robbery at the Canadian Tire located at 192 Chain Lake Drive around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, a man with a golf club and a lit can of aerosol spray entered the store, threatened staff and demanded money.

Police say one staff member sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The man fled the store on foot with an "amount of cash." Police say he was located a short time later in the area and was arrested.

Jordan Bernard Burke McIntosh, 30, has been charged with: