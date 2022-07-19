Man charged after allegedly threatening another man with knife in Eastern Passage, N.S.
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Stephen Wentzell
A Nova Scotia man is facing a charge of assault with a weapon after a dispute on Monday in Eastern Passage.
Around 6:30 p.m., the Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a man threatening another man with a knife at a home on Thorncrest Crescent.
Officers discovered the 31-year-old man was on conditions to stay away from the property and to not have contact with the victim. Police found and arrested the man on a nearby street.
According to police, the victim did not suffer any injuries.
Stephan James Patrick Caul has been charged with assault with a weapon and failing to comply with conditions of undertaking. Caul was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provinicial court on Tuesday.
