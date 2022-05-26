Man charged after allegedly threatening, fleeing from police

Halifax District RCMP has charged a 52-year-old Nova Scotia man after he allegedly threatened police before fleeing from them in Glen Margaret, N.S.

The RCMP received a report of an unwanted man near a home on Westhaver Road at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday.

Police learned the homeowners, a man and a woman, were arguing about land ownership where an ATV trail is located.

While on scene, police say the man exited the home, became belligerent and uttered threats to officers.

When police told the man he was under arrest, they say he fled the area on foot.

According to RCMP, the man was arrested during the execution of a search warrant at a home on Westhaver Road the following day.

During the search, police seized a crossbow, crossbow bolts, a break-action air rifle and an antique muzzleloader firearm.

Craig Derek Morash of Glen Margaret has been charged with:

mischief

obstructing a peace officer

uttering threats

escape and being at large without excuse

failure to appear or to comply with summons

Morash was released by the courts and is set to appear in Halifax provincial court on June 21 at 9:30 a.m.