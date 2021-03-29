Man charged after allegedly threatening victims during home robbery: Saskatoon police

A Saskatoon man has been charged with uttering threats to cause death and nine gun-related offences including robbery with a firearm.

On Saturday afternoon, police were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Avenue H North after a reported armed robbery.

Police were told two people, who are known to the victims, arrived at the home and demanded property, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

One suspect is alleged to have threatened the victims with a handgun prior to stealing items and fleeing. No one was injured.

Police later arrested a 39-year-old man without incident at a home in the 300 block of Avenue T South, SPS said.

Police found the suspect with two imitation guns, according to SPS.