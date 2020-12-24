A 38-year-old Guelph man was arrested and charged after he allegedly assaulted two security guards at an office building.

According to a news release, officers were called to the building on Stone Road West after a man allegedly threw a chair at a security guard and punched another in the face.

Police said the accused also caused damage to a telephone and a sign before leaving the building. No injuries were reported.

The guards followed the accused and pointed him out to responding officers, who were able to arrest him. He has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault, mischief under $5,000 and breaching a probation order.

He was turned over to the Halton Regional Police Service for an unrelated matter, police said, and will appear in a Guelph courtroom in April next year.