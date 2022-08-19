Man charged after auto theft spree: Regina police

A 20-year-old Regina man is facing a total of 13 charges after the Regina Police Service (RPS) completed what it called a complex investigation into numerous stolen vehicle incidents, a news release said.

RPS arrested the suspect after he was located passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on Hawthorne Cres. around 9:15 Monday morning.

Police said the accused had credit cards and a bank card with another person’s name on them, while the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Milestone, Sask. earlier in the day.

RPS said a further investigation revealed the suspect to be on community supervision orders in both Saskatoon and White Butte.

He was then linked to another stolen vehicle that was involved in a hit and run collision on Aug. 12 on Angus St. and Dewdney Ave. before being linked to three more stolen vehicle reports between July 26 and Aug. 6.

The suspect is facing the following charges, according to a release from RPS:

Theft of motor vehicle (Rav4), s. 333.1(1) CC;

Possession of property (Rav4) obtained by crime over $5,000, s. 355(a) CC;

Fail to comply with conditions of release order, s. 145(5)(a) CC;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (bank/credit cards), s. 355(b) CC;

Evade peace officer, s. 320.17 CC;

Theft under $5,000 (gas drive off), s. 334(b) CC;

Hit & Run/Fail to stop or remain, s. 320.16(1) CC;

Possession of property (Santa Fe) obtained by crime over $5,000, s. 355(a) CC;

Possession of property (F350) obtained by crime over $5,000, s. 355(a) CC;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (Saturn Ion), s. 355(b) CC;

Theft over $5,000 (GMC Sierra 2500), s. 333.1(1) CC;

Possession of stolen property (GMC Sierra) over $5,000 for the purpose of trafficking, s. 355.4 CC;

Fail to comply with conditions of release order, s. 145(5)(a) CC.

The accused made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.