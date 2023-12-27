Man charged after autopsy in central Edmonton homicide case
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Craig Ellingson
Edmonton police have charged a man in the death of another man last week in the city's core following an autopsy.
The Edmonton Police Service homicide section on Wednesday charged a 23-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of Harley Herman, 34.
Officers found Herman in medical distress on Friday following a call of a weapons complaint around 107 Avenue and 104 Street, EPS said in a media release. He died shortly after paramedics arrived at the scene.
The Edmonton Medical Examiner determined Herman died from a stab wound and that the manner of death was homicide, police said.
-
Pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in TorontoA pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto Wednesday night.
-
Manitoba hospitals seeing surge, expecting rise in respiratory illnessPharmacies are trying to help with a spike in respiratory illnesses as intensive care units burst with patients.
-
Mild weather causes outdoor skating rinks in short supplyMild temperatures and no snow mean ice skaters in Sault Ste. Marie have limited options for outdoor skating. However, the rink at the new Downtown Plaza has been open for several weeks now.
-
'Something different, new, adventurous': How families are staying active during winter breakWith kids home from school for winter break, parents may be looking for ways to stay active as a family. Luckily, there are a number of programs and events for all ages within city limits.
-
Bargain hunters seek deep Boxing Day discounts amid high cost of livingEager bargain hunters lined up early outside several stores at the Dartmouth Crossing this morning in search of deep Boxing Day discounts.
-
How long will this mild start to winter last?The holidays have been soggy so far, and the mild weather is impacting several outdoor recreational facilities.
-
Ottawa family forced to use emergency room for prescriptions due to doctor shortageA family doctor shortage and increasing hospital admissions during the holidays is forcing one Ottawa family to sit and wait for hours in the emergency room to receive a prescription.
-
Macklin Celebrini's five-point performance leads Canada over Latvia at world juniorsMacklin Celebrini had a goal and four assists as Canada hammered Latvia 10-0 at the world junior hockey championship on Wednesday.
-
How to drop off your Christmas tree and sort your holiday waste and recycling in London, Ont.Many Londoners are now moving on from the holidays, as they get ready to flip the calendar to 2024. With that comes taking out the Christmas tree and getting rid of holiday waste