Man charged after autopsy in central Edmonton homicide case

Edmonton police have charged a man in the death of another man last week in the city's core following an autopsy.

The Edmonton Police Service homicide section on Wednesday charged a 23-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of Harley Herman, 34.

Officers found Herman in medical distress on Friday following a call of a weapons complaint around 107 Avenue and 104 Street, EPS said in a media release. He died shortly after paramedics arrived at the scene.

The Edmonton Medical Examiner determined Herman died from a stab wound and that the manner of death was homicide, police said.