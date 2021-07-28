Man charged after bank robbery in north Regina

A 36-year-old Regina man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a bank in the north end of the city.

According to the Regina Police Service, officers were called to a bank in the 5800 block of Rochdale Boulevard just before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, after a report of a robbery.

Police said a man allegedly walked into the bank and demanded money, then was seen getting into a vehicle after leaving the location with an undisclosed amount of cash.

RPS said officers identified a suspect and found him later in the day around 7th Avenue and McIntyre Street. The man was taken to hospital after suffering an unrelated medical issue. He was subsequently released and taken into custody.

The 36-year-old is charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Police are still looking for a woman who was reportedly seen in the vehicle during the robbery. Anyone with details is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).