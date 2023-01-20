Man charged after breaking into Pictou County home, fleeing from police: N.S. RCMP

A Cape Breton man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a home and fled from police in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County Thursday night.

Pictou County District RCMP responded to a report of a break-in at a home on Granton Abercrombie Road in Abercrombie, N.S., around 7:35 p.m.

Officers learned that a man had broken into the home about an hour earlier and drove away in a black Volkswagen Beetle that had been stored in a garage on the property.

Police say, at the same time, an RCMP Northeast Traffic Services member found the vehicle travelling on Highway 104 near James River, N.S., about 60 kilometers away.

Police say they tried pulling the vehicle over, but the driver fled before the officer could speak with him.

Another officer then found the same vehicle on Highway 104 near exit 31 in Addington Forks, N.S.

The police officer tried to pull the driver over again, but police say he refused to stop.

The officer then followed the vehicle, which left the highway at exit 33 in Beech Hill, N.S.

The vehicle, which police say appeared to have mechanical issues, began to slow down while on Beech Hill Road.

An RCMP Police Dog Service team arrived on scene and the vehicle was “successfully disabled,” according to a news release.

Police say Kevin Walters, 45, of Sydney Mines, N.S., was arrested.

They say Walters was showing signs of impairment and gave a breath sample, which he failed.

Walters was taken to the Antigonish RCMP detachment, where police say he gave additional breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit.

Walters was then taken to Pictou County District RCMP cells and held overnight.

He has been charged with break, enter and commit.

Police say charges of flight from police, impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance equal to, or more than, 80mg% will be laid at a later date.

Walters appeared in Pictou provincial court Friday and was remanded into custody.

He will return to court Tuesday morning.

Police say their investigation continues.