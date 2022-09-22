Man charged after Cambridge stabbing

A 29-year-old Cambridge man has been charged following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon.

Police say on Wednesday Sept. 21, at approximately 4:50 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the area of Dundas Street North and Chalmers Street North for an assault call.

When they arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim and accused are known to each other. The accused has been held in custody for a bail hearing.

He’s charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.