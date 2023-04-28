Man charged after caught-on-camera attack on B.C. Uber driver

A suspect has been identified, arrested and charged in relation to a caught-on-camera attack on an Uber driver in B.C., according to authorities.

The Abbotsford Police Department, in a statement, said 38-year-old William Tickle was charged with assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats on Thursday. He remains in custody while he awaits a court appearance.

Police say they were called to the 2300 block of McCallum Road on the morning of April 18 for reports of an alleged assault on the driver. The suspect, according to the Abby PD had fled on foot.

"Patrol officers conducted extensive patrols in the area, but the suspect was not located. The victim in this incident was injured and extremely shaken due to the suspect’s violent actions," the media release announcing the charges said.

The driver, Aman Sood told CTV News earlier this week that he was attacked by a passenger who was angry because he disagreed with the route the Uber app had suggested.

Video captured by dash cam shows a man undoing his seatbelt before lunging at Sood from the backseat and punching him in the head while saying, "I'll kill you."

Uber said the passenger's account was suspended and that it was co-operating with the police investigation.

Sood says he is unsure if he will ever drive for the app again, saying the attack has left him scared and shaken. He also travelled to the B.C. legislature to speak about how his case underscores the need for better workplace protections for gig workers.