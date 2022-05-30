Man charged after crashing vehicle, assaulting officer: Halifax police

A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly fled from police, crashed his vehicle, and assaulted a police officer in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a complaint of an “unwanted person” in a vehicle at a drive-thru on Kempt Road around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Police say officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and continued driving. The officers didn’t pursue the vehicle due to safety concerns.

Police found the vehicle overturned on Barrington Street a short time later and arrested two men who they say had fled the scene.

The driver, 23-year-old Logan Niles Pierro-Howe, is facing the following charges:

impaired operation of a conveyance

impaired operation of a conveyance over 80mg

dangerous operation of a conveyance

assaulting a police officer

breach of an undertaking

flight from police

Pierro-Howe was set to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday.

The second man was released without charges.