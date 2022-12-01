Man charged after disturbance at Sunalta CTrain Station: Calgary police

Calgary police say a man causing a disturbance at a Calgary CTrain station on Wednesday night is now facing charges.

The unnamed man was among a group of people loitering at the Sunalta CTrain Station just before midnight.

According to police, a transit officer approached the group and asked them to disperse, but the accused "became argumentative" and "refused to leave."

Transit officers took the man into custody after discovering he was wanted on outstanding warrants.

The officers also seized a small quality of heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The accused, whose identity police haven't release, was charged with breach of a probation order and two counts of possession of drugs.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe while using public transportation," said says Calgary Police Service Supt. Cliff O’Brien in a Thursday news release.

"Train stations are not the appropriate place to shelter, and we are working with our social-sector partners to connect individuals with the resources that are readily available."

On Wednesday, the City of Calgary released information on the resources in place to help the city's most vulnerable amid the extreme cold, including:

Free shuttle services that will run between select LRT stations and the Drop-In Centre/Alpha House between 8:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. until Dec. 2. Additional LRT locations will be considered as required;

Additional warming spaces are being added at five locations with hours ranging from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., depending on location. This will add an additional 200 spaces for a total of 335 at 10 locations across the city; and

The Salvation Army Mobile Warming Station is scheduled to be at a different LRT station seven days a week between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Locations can be found here.

Calgarians are asked to call the DOAP Team at 403-998-7388 if they see someone who needs help. If someone is in serious distress or non-responsive, they're asked to call 911.