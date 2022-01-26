Man charged after dog ejected from back of pickup truck while doing 'doughnuts'
North Bay police are accusing a man of doing doughnuts with a dog in the bed of his pickup truck resulting in the canine being ejected from the vehicle.
Officers responded after several complaints about a man seen driving dangerously in the parking lot of a Lakeshore Drive business on Jan. 21, police said in a news release.
"The accused is alleged to have been driving in circles at a high rate of speed (i.e.'doing doughnuts') in his pickup truck while a dog was present in the bed of the truck. It is alleged that at one point during the dangerous driving, the dog was thrown from the bed of the truck," police said.
The driver, a 32-year-old man from South River – a town about 60 kilometres south of North Bay – was identified, arrested and charged three days later.
"Animal Welfare Services is investigating the incident further to identify and assess any potential injuries the dog may have sustained as a result of the incident," police said.
As a result, the man is charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and animal cruelty.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 1.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
-
Nova Scotia kicks off African Heritage Month with virtual poster unveiling ceremonyNova Scotia kicked off African Heritage Month Tuesday with a virtual poster unveiling ceremony and a provincial proclamation.
-
N.B. reports six new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, 137 in hospitalHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Winnipeg restaurant facing maximum penalty of $1 million for breaking health ordersOne Winnipeg restaurant is facing a maximum penalty of $1 million for violating public health orders.
-
Interior Fraser steelhead face extinction, warn B.C. fishing, conservation groupsFishery and conservation groups in British Columbia warn a unique species of ocean-going trout faces a “severe conservation crisis” and must be added to Canada's Species at Risk Act.
-
One person killed in Gatineau apartment fireEmergency crews responded to a fire in an apartment building on Rue St. Andre at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Concussions and kids: Study finds some physical activity safe 3 days laterA recent study from the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) in Ottawa has found evidence to suggest it is safe for children to resume some physical activity 72 hours after a concussion.
-
Police say Sault-area suspect went on crime spree, now charged with 51 offencesA 30-year-old suspect wanted for a mini-crime spree that began in December has been charged with 51 offences, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
1,194 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask. as active cases continue to declineSaskatchewan reported 1,194 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with six more deaths, however active cases are down again.
-
Why are some shelves empty at Canadian supermarkets?While some Canadians are reporting empty shelves in grocery stores across the country, experts say this is due to ongoing supply chain issues that began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, not because of the federal government's vaccine mandate for truckers.