Man charged after drugs seized from home in Fairisle, N.B.

A 43-year-old man has been charged after police seized drugs from a home following the execution of a search warrant in Fairisle, N.B., near Neguac.

On May 7, members of the Neguac and Tracadie RCMP Detachments, RCMP Crime Reduction Unit, and RCMP Police Dog Services executed a search warrant at a home on Route 445 in Fairisle.

According to police, officers seized significant quantities of what is believed to be methamphetamine pills, as well as quantities of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine.

The RCMP says members also seized equipment used for compressing drugs, as well as drug paraphernalia, Canadian currency, a conductive energy weapon baton and electronic equipment.

Police say they arrested a 43-year-old man at the scene without incident. He was later released pending a future court appearance in September.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.