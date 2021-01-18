The Guelph Police Service has charged a Guelph man with arson after that forced officials to evacuate an apartment building in the city's downtown over the weekend.

In a news release, police said it happened on Saturday at about 1:10 a.m. That's when the Guelph Fire Department responded to the scene at Woolwich Street near Eramosa Road.

Officials deemed the fire suspicious and contacted the Ontario Fire Marshal. Police arrested a 31-year-old Guelph man and have him with arson and two counts of breaching probation.

No one was hurt in the fire and police said that the damage estimates haven't been determined yet.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing on Monday morning.