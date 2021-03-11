A Fort Qu’Appelle man is facing several charges after escaping custody, assaulting correctional officers and carjacking a woman on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Albert St. According to police, a 31-year-old man – who was in custody – assaulted two correctional officers and then robbed a woman of her Ford Escape.

Police deployed a spike belt north-east of the city, but it only deflated one tire. The suspect continued along grid roads until he drove into a ditch.

RCMP assisted Regina police in negotiating the man out of the vehicle. He was taken into custody at about 4:15 p.m.

The correctional officers were taken to hospital with “significant physical injuries.” The woman whose vehicle was stolen was not injured, but police said she was “extremely upset.”

The suspect has been charged with escaping lawful custody, robbery and two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer.

He made his first court appearance Thursday morning.