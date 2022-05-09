Man charged after fake horse head left at Calgary mayor's home
A Calgary man is facing charges after he allegedly left a latex horse head in front of Mayor Jyoti Gondek's home.
The horse mask, which police say was part of a costume, was left on Gondek's driveway at around 3:30 a.m. on April 19.
Footage from a doorbell camera showed the incident unfolding, including the moment when the accused allegedly put an anti-vaccination sticker on the mayor's house.
Police say the mayor didn't see the incident, and it was her driver that spotted the costume horse head.
Now a common cultural reference, the idea of using a horse head to intimidate someone originated from a scene in 1972's The Godfather, in which gangster Luca Brasi leaves a decapitated horse head in movie producer Jack Woltz's bed after he refused to cast the mob bosses' godson in his film.
On April 24, Shane Renard Keulker, 43, was charged with one count of criminal harassment and stunting in a motor vehicle.
The mayor's office declined to comment on the incident.
-
Speed bump installation policy approved for WindsorWindsor council has approved a speed bump request system.
-
Heritage Drive closed near Glenmore Trail after garbage truck hits overpassCommuters are facing detours in the city's southeast as two major thoroughfares were closed after a garbage truck hit an overpass.
-
Russia pounds vital port of Odessa, targeting supply linesRussia pounded away at Ukraine's vital southern port of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, as they announced they found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building in the northeast that was destroyed weeks ago.
-
Enhanced security presence coming to Sask. Legislative BuildingThe Saskatchewan government provided additional details on Monday about an enhanced security presence at the Legislative Building.
-
Unpredictable series resumes as Kings visit OilersThe Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are tied at 2-2 in a best-of-seven first-round clash that can best be described as the Jekyll and Hyde series.
-
Temperatures climbing in Windsor-Essex forecastWindsor-Essex residents can expect above average temperatures over the next several days.
-
New Indigenous art installation pays tribute to old knowledgeThe Calgary Public Library's Indigenous artist-in-residence created a new installation out of a collection of material gathered from 40 different people.
-
-
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcementsAll four of Ontario's main party leaders are in North Bay on Tuesday for a debate dedicated to issues that impact residents in northern Ontario.