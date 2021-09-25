Man charged after fatal Friday hit-and-run in Spruce Grove

A 30-year-old Edmonton man faces several charges after a hit-and-run that sent a man to hospital in critical condition.

Parkland County RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle from a home in Spruce Grove's Springwood Way neighbourhood Friday morning.

Police say an occupant followed the stolen vehicle, but they were hit by the truck after a confrontation. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition. In an update sent Saturday evening, RCMP say the 25-year-old victim later died in hospital.

Earlier Saturday, police confirmed Cody Marcel Young faces charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failure to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm, theft of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time," RCMP said in a release sent Saturday. "Parkland RCMP in consultation with the office of the Crown counsel will review the charges in this matter."

Young remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Stony Plain provincial court on Oct. 27.