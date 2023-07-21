Man charged after filming women inside washroom: Halifax police

A 41-year-old man is facing six counts of voyeurism Friday after filming women inside the washrooms at a pool in Dartmouth, N.S., police said in a statement.

He was arrested at the Abenaki Aquatic Club Thursday after police were told about the incident earlier in the day. An electronic device was seized during his arrest.

Police say he filmed five women and one girl between Tuesday and Thursday.

Matthew Douglas Moriarty, 41, is due in provincial court Friday.

Police are not releasing any more information out of concern for the victims’ privacy.

In a statement to CTV Atlantic, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education confirmed the accused is a teacher at Woodlawn High School.

“The employee has been placed on leave,” said Kelly Connors, communications services coordinator, Friday. “ The safety and wellbeing of our students is our highest priority, and I can assure you that HRCE takes these matters very seriously.”

“As this is a personnel matter, and a police investigation, we are unable to provide further comment.”