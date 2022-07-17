Man charged after firing gun inside home: RCMP
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
RCMP laid charges against a 32-year-old man after a gun was fired at least once inside a home at Fishing Lake on Wednesday.
On July 13, Elk Point RCMP received a report of a man “destroying a residence and firing a gun at Fishing Lake.”
Officers contained the area, located the man and took him into custody without incident.
“A search of the residence revealed damage in multiple locations and evidence that at least one round was fired,” said RCMP in a news release.
Officers also found a stolen rifle during the investigation.
The 32-year-old from the Elizabeth Métis Settlement is charged with:
- Assault;
- Mischief;
- Three weapons offences;
- Discharging a firearm while being reckless;
- Obstruction; and
- Fail to comply with release conditions.
He was remanded into custody and his next court appearance is set for July 18 at Lac La Biche provincial court.
