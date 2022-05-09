Man charged after first homicide of 2022 reported in Lethbridge

Police in Lethbridge have charged a 45-year-old resident with manslaughter after a man died following a fight last week.

Police said the 44-year-old victim was approached by another man near the intersection of Eighth Street and 2A Avenue N. just before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The two argued briefly, police said, then the victim was struck and fell to the ground.

He was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge, then transferred to Calgary, where he died on Saturday.

The victim has been identified by police as Amber Khadka. It marks the first homicide reported in Lethbridge in 2022.

Police said the victim and accused knew each other and it was a targeted incident.

Sheldon Nicholas LePage, 45, of Lethbridge, is charged with one count of manslaughter and one count each of failing to comply with a release order and failing to comply with a probation order.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 16.