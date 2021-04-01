Man charged after following woman in Gastown, exposing himself, police say

A man has been charged with an indecent act and resisting or obstructing a peace officer after an incident in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

Vancouver police say 31-year-old Christopher Larsen is facing the charges, which stem from an incident in which a woman was allegedly followed to her building by a man using "aggressive language."

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Carrall and East Cordova streets while the victim was walking back to her apartment after a morning run, police said.

After she closed the door behind her and called police, the suspect "allegedly exposed himself while acting aggressively," according to a news release from the Vancouver Police Department.

“The victim in this file did exactly what we advise everyone to do when they feel unsafe or afraid,” said VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin, in the release. “She got to a place of safety and called police right away. From that, we were able to arrest the suspect within minutes.”

Larsen remains in custody until his next court appearance, police said.