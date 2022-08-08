Man charged after fuel theft, fire and assault in Sussex area

A 28-year-old man from Sussex, N.B., is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and attempted arson, after a series of incidents last month.

On July 11, Sussex RCMP responded to a theft of fuel from a local gas station.

Two days later, officers received a report of a suspicious fire at a home on Route 111 in Jeffries Corner. While no injuries were reported, the exterior of the residence was damaged.

On July 18, police were alerted to a break-and-enter at a home on Elmview Avenue in Sussex. Police say a man was assaulted inside his home and transported to hospital with serious injuries.

After identifying a person of interest in the investigation, officers arrested a 28-year-old man at the intersection of Park Street and O’Connell Avenue in Sussex on August 2. A 24-year-old woman was also arrested at the intersection. She was released pending a future court appearance.

Thomas Quinn Doiron is currently charged with:

- aggravated assault

- break and enter

- uttering threats

- attempted arson

- theft under $5,000

- driving while prohibited

Doiron will remain in custody until he returns to court on Aug. 22. In the meantime, police are continuing their investigation to determine whether other recent incidents in the Sussex area may be connected to the case.

Police are asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact the Sussex RCMP at 506-433-7700.