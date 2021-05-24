Man charged after Halifax alleged stabbing

A 29-year-old man is facing charges after an alleged stabbing in the Halifax area on Monday left one man with injuries.

Just after 10 a.m. on May 24, Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the 0-100 block of Old Sambro Rd. where they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries consistent with a stab wound.

In an update early Tuesday morning, police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, threats and weapon possession.

The suspect is being held in custody and is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.