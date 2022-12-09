Man charged after Halifax-area Shoppers Drug Mart robbed

A 40-year-old man is facing charges of theft and breaching a court order after a robbery in Bedford, N.S., Thursday.

Around 5 p.m., Halifax Regional Police officers responded to a report of a robbery at a Shoppers Drug Mart on the Bedford Highway.

According to police, a man entered the store and began stealing merchandise. When an employee approached him about the theft, police say the man threatened them and fled to a waiting vehicle.

At 3:30 a.m. Friday, officers arrested the suspect in Halifax.

Brian Matthew Parker, 40, is set to appear in Halifax provincial court to face charges of robbery and breach of a court order.

Parker is also facing additional charges related to four other incidents.

These charges include: