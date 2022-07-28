Man charged after head-on collision kills two in N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a 28-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a head-on highway crash that claimed the lives of a man and a woman.
Police say they received a report of a stolen pickup truck from a business on MacCulloch Road in Cookville, N.S., on Wednesday.
Officers responded to a crash that occurred on Highway 103 in Martins River, N.S., involving a pickup truck and an SUV.
The driver of the SUV, a 60-year-old woman, and a 63-year-old male passenger, both of Hubbards, N.S, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say Trevor John Heisler, of Conquerall Mills, N.S., faces two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and one charge of theft of a conveyance. He is scheduled for a court appearance on Aug. 3.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2022.
-
