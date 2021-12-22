Man charged after Highway 11 rollover

Police said speeding in poor road conditions caused a single vehicle rollover on Highway 11 and now the driver has been charged.

Officers attended the scene of the crash in Machar Township, about 40 kilometres south of Powassan, involving a single vehicle, Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet Tuesday.

A 37-year-old man lost control of the vehicle he was driving and rolled into a ditch.

No one was injured in the rollover, but he has been charged with careless driving.