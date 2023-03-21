Man charged after indecent act at a North Bay trail

A 33-year-old North Bay man has been charged with committing an indecent act at a local, popular trail area earlier this month, police say.

CTV News has learned the man is accused of exposing his genitals at Laurier Woods Conservation Area on March 3.

He was arrested Monday -- more than two weeks after the alleged incident -- but North Bay Police Service said in a news release his name will not be released.

The accused is also charged with failing to comply with a probation order.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court April 25.

Neither of the charges has been proven in court.