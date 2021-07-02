Man charged after knife pulled in road rage incident

A 29-year-old Guelph man is facing charges after allegedly pulling a knife on a driver during a road rage incident on Thursday.

Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Guelph police say they were called to a residence on Willow Road near Wimbledon Road.

According to a release, following a road rage incident, a male followed another motorist in an attempt to record his license plate. Police say there was brief verbal altercation before one of the men went into the residence and emerged with a nearly 12-inch long knife and waved it at the other male.

Police arrived and located the male in his driveway.

A 29-year-old Guelph man is charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.