Man charged after motorcycle with homemade plates hits unmarked police cruiser

A London man is facing a number of charges after police say a motorcycle he was operating struck an unmarked cruiser.

Police say it happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Clarke Road and Wavell Street.

The motorcyclist was trying to pass an unmarked police vehicle and hit the driver’s side fender.

Two officers approached the suspect when he tried to flee but were able to detain him, according to police and the licence plate turned out to be a homemade facsimile.

The accused is charged with the following:

Operation while prohibited

Fail to stop at scene of accident

No insurance – owner driving

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

Attempt to pass –roadway not clear – approaching traffic

Fail to apply for permit on becoming owner

Use defaced plate

He will appear in court July 21.