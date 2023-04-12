Man charged after officer assaulted, weapon grabbed: Guelph police
A Guelph man is facing charges after police say he assaulted and tried to disarm a police officer.
Guelph police say on Tuesday, just before 8 a.m., they were called to a home near London Road East and Dufferin Street. They said a man reported he had been assaulted by his brother.
Police said as officers were attempting to speak with the brother, he lunged at an officer causing the officer to fall backwards. Police said the man grabbed for the officer’s conducted energy weapon attempting to disarm him but was not successful.
According to police, the officer suffered cuts above his eye and on both arms.
A 34-year-old Guelph man is facing several charges, including assaulting a police officer, attempting to disarm a police officer, and failing to comply with a release order.
